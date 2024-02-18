After registering a shock victory against Australia, the Indian women's hockey team will take on the USA on Sunday, February 18. The India vs Netherlands Women's hockey match is set to be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and the India vs USA Women's hockey match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch the IND vs USA live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. FIH Hockey Pro League 2024: India Women Beat Australia Women 1–0 for Second Win in Event.

India vs USA, FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India Women's Team gears up to face Team USA in the last match of the Rourkela leg in the FIH Pro League 2023/24. 🏑 🆚 vs USA ⏰ 7:30 PM IST 🏟 Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium 💻📱 @JioCinema and @Sports18#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague24 #IndianWomensTeam . . . . .… pic.twitter.com/F80vYzj0kp — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 18, 2024

