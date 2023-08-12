India seal a stunning comeback victory in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 final as they defeat Malaysia 4-3 coming back from a two-goal defiicit at half-time. India came into the final undefeated while Malaysia lost only one match to India in the Pool stage. India started the game with a little tentativeness which helped Malaysia get ahead in the game. India lost their early lead achieved through Jugraj Singh as Azrai Abu Kamal, Razie Rahim and Muhamad Aminudin scored back-to-back to help Malaysia go into the half-time break with a solid lead. India staged a comeback in a short burst at the end of the third quarter as Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh levelled the scoreline. The final quarter was specifically engaging with both sides registering notable attacks. Akshdeep Singh scores a stunner at the final minutes sealing the victory for India.

India Win Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)