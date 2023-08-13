India locked horns with Malaysia in the final showdown of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Saturday, August 12. India did not have a great start to the game and was trailing 1-3 at one point. However, they staged a stunning comeback to win the game 4-3 and clinch their 4th Asian Champions Trophy title. Hockey India took to Twitter to share a video of India's celebration after grabbing the silverware. India Win Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 Title, Beat Malaysia 4-3 in the Final

Indian Hockey Team Celebrate After Winning Asian Champions Trophy 2023

A joyous end to a wild journey in Chennai. Sreejesh bringing the cheering squad along 🤣#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/uP65ZD6KuB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 13, 2023

