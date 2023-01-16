Malaysia and Chile are set to take on each other in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Monday, January 16. Both these teams started their respective campaigns with defeats and would hope to bounce back in this contest. The match will be played at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela it gets underway at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the series in India and will provide live telecast of this match on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD channels. Fans can also use the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch live streaming of this match. FanCode will also provide free live streaming of this match. Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

