As the Indian Hockey team enter semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 beating arch-rivals Pakistan, Hockey India announces the formation of Sub-Junior (U-17) Hockey teams. Former International, Sardar Singh has been provided responsibility of coaching the men's team. Rani Rampal has been given the charge of U-17 Women's side. Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' During India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match in Chennai (Watch Video).

Sardar Singh Named Indian U-17 Men's Hockey Team Coach

Sardar Singh to coach U-17 boys hockey team, while Rani Rampal will be in-charge of girls side: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

