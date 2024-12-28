The Hockey India League is all set to commence it 2024 edition with the first match between Team Gonasika and Delhi SG Pipers on December 28, Saturday. The Team Gonasika vs Delhi SG Pipers Hockey India League 2024-25 will be played at the Rourkela's Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the live telecast rights of the Hockey India League in India and fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing option fans can refer to the SonyLIV mobile app and website in exchange of a subscription fee and also the waves app. 'HIL Will Be a Game-Changer for Indian Hockey,' Predicts Lalit Kumar of UP Rudras Ahead of 2024–25 Season.

Team Gonasika vs Delhi SG Pipers, HIL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

The stage is set for the first match of the new #HeroHIL season, as Team Gonasika take on the Delhi SG Pipers! Who are you backing? Watch all the LIVE action on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HockeyKaJashn pic.twitter.com/9RdLNX1I77 — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) December 28, 2024

