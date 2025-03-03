Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane was named the new captain of the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The senior batter was purchased by the three-time champions for INR 1.50 crore during the IPL 2025 player auction. Ajinkya Rahane succeeds Shreyas Iyer as the new leader of the KKR. Rahane will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders of leading the Knight Riders to defend their title. Ajinkya Rahane reacted after Kolkata Knight Riders named him as their new skipper. Rahane shared a post on his 'X' handle where he said he is honoured and excited to lead the Knight Riders. Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter To Lead Defending Champions in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Ajinkya Rahane Reacts After Becoming New Skipper of KKR

Honored and excited to lead @KKRiders in the upcoming IPL season! Looking forward to the challenge and giving it our all. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo 💪🔥 #IPL2025 https://t.co/WNTBzNmPSf — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 3, 2025

