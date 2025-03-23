Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness arch-rivals, and two of the most successful franchises in the league, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians square off on March 23. The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Madras, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can find the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports TV channels. Fans in India can get the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. However, for complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live

A six hitting fest! 🔥 A biggest rivalry! 🤩 It’s only Day 2 of #TATAIPL, and we already have a Super Sunday lined up! Who are your picks for today's games? 👀#IPLonJioStar 👉 #SRHvRR at 2.30 PM & #CSKvMI at 6:30 PM | TODAY, LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/mvyMx1IJib — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)