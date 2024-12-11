D Gukesh won the crucial Game 11 against defending champion Ding Liren but his recent loss once again restored the parity at six points a piece. In the ongoing 14-game FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Game 13 will resume on December 11, starting at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast viewing option for the event is available due to the lack of an official broadcaster in India. However, fans have multiple live streaming viewing options available with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing streaming viewing options on their respective YouTube channels. D Gukesh Beats Ding Liren in Game 11 of World Chess Championship 2024, Gains Lead for the First Time Against Defending Champion.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 12

After 12 games at the World Chess Championship match between D Gukesh and Ding Liren, the scores stay level at 6-6! 2 more games are left to be played. Tomorrow is a rest day. Game 13 will take place on 11th December, where Gukesh has the White pieces. Predictions? #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/aEYF4OpAXs — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 9, 2024

