India's Grandmaster D Gukesh secured his second win over defending champion Ding Liren in the ongoing FIDE World Chess Championship. Gukesh won the 11th round against his Chinese counterpart and took a crucial 6-5 lead, with three more games to go in the 14-round classical format. In the match, the defending champions blundered under time pressure. After realising his mistakes, Liren shook hands with his Indian counterpart. Earlier, Liren won the opening game to take the lead before Gukesh made a strong comeback in the third game, which was followed by seven stalemates. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh, Ding Liren Play Out Another Draw, Scores Tied After Five Games.

D Gukesh Takes 6-5 Lead against Ding Liren

🇮🇳 Gukesh D wins Game 11 of the 2024 FIDE World Championship Match, presented by Google. #DingGukesh 📷 Eng Chin An pic.twitter.com/59UPKxSxoI — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 8, 2024

Here's the Winning Moment

Check out the final moments when @DGukesh won Game 11 against Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship! #GoGukesh pic.twitter.com/wnoP3yQtMa — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)