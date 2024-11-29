After a win in Game 3, D Gukesh and Ding Liren are level with 1.5 points each in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. Following a rest day, the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren games schedule will resume with Game 4 of the ongoing FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match to be played on November 29. The 'GukeshDing' match is being played in Singapore and commences at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast of the event is available in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster. However, fans have multiple live viewing options available with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing live streaming viewing options on their respective YouTube channels. Chesscom streams will also be available on the Twitch platform. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh Plays Out Draw With Defending Champion Ding Liren in Second Game.

Gukesh D vs Ding Liren Game 4

The rest day is over - it's time for Game 4 of the World Chess Championship today! Ding Liren will be taking on D Gukesh with the White pieces from 2:30 PM IST. The match score is 1.5-1.5 now! Follow all the action live on the ChessBase India YouTube Channel from 2 PM IST. Who… pic.twitter.com/iT2cvToUaK — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) November 29, 2024

