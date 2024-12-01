After failing to press with the white pieces in Game 5, D Gukesh will look to remain solid in Game 6 with defending champion Ding Liren playing with white in the ongoing FIDE World Chess Championship 20024 on December 1. Unfortunately, no live telecast viewing option is available in India due to a lack of an official broadcast partner. However, chess fans can find live streaming viewing options on FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBase India, which will provide live streams on respective YouTube channels. Apart from ChessBase India, others will also provide live streaming viewing options on Twitch.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 6

After 5 games, the scores are still level - it is 2.5-2.5 between Ding Liren and D Gukesh at the World Chess Championship 2024! 9 more games are left to be played - first to reach 7.5 points becomes the new World Chess Champion. Game 6 starts today from 2:30 PM IST - watch all… pic.twitter.com/XelZcFuOlO — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) November 30, 2024

