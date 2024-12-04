Ding Liren dodged a bullet in Game seven against D Gukesh and managed to draw the encounter. However, in Game Eight on December 8, Liren will have white pieces, and look to press hard in the ongoing FIDE Chess World Chess Championship 2024 Match being held in Singapore, commencing 2:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, no TV telecast of the event is available due to the lack of an official broadcaster in India. However, fans have multiple live streaming viewing options with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing streaming viewing options on their respective YouTube channels. Chesscom live streams will also be available on the Twitch platform. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh Squanders Advantage To Settle for Draw Against Ding Liren in Game 7.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 8

Predict the result for Game 8 today! — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 4, 2024

