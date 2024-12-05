The game eight between Gukesh and Ding Liren of the world chess championship ended in a draw after 51 moves. The game was hard-fought and saw India's Gukesh not accepting the draw by threefold repetition on the 41st move despite him being in a tricky position while playing with black pieces. Game nine between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in the ongoing FIDE Chess World Chess Championship 2024 Match is being held in Singapore. The crucial clash will be commencing at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no TV telecast of the event available due to the lack of an official broadcaster in India. However, fans have multiple live-streaming viewing options, with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing streaming viewing options on their respective YouTube channels. Chesscom live streams will also be available on Twitch. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh Squanders Advantage To Settle for Draw Against Ding Liren in Game 7.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 9

Game 9 of the FIDE World Championship Match, presented by Google, begins soon! 🔥 #DingGukesh ◽️White: Gukesh D 🇮🇳 ◾️Black: Ding Liren 🇨🇳 Watch the live broadcast 👇https://t.co/f2V3T7zkEH pic.twitter.com/u7KKIILBtV — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 5, 2024

