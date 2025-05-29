The England national cricket team will host the West Indies national cricket team in the first One-Day International of the five-ODI series on Thursday, May 29. The ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, and start at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to all international matches in England and will provide live telecast viewing options of ENG vs WI 2025 on Sony Sports TV channels in India. For online streaming viewing options, fans can log onto the Sony LIV app and website for ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 live action in India. FanCode will also provide viewing options for online streaming on their app and website, which will require a pass. England Announce Playing XI for ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025; Jamie Smith Set To Open As Harry Brook Era Gets Underway.

England vs West Indies 1st ODI 20I 2025 Live

New series...New energy.💥 Time to take on England!💪🏾 Catch the caribbean boys in action on Rush Sports!🌴 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/Gcgu7MayKB — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 28, 2025

