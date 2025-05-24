England steamrolled over Zimbabwe in the first innings and then enforced a follow-on, pegging two wickets to put the visitors under immense pressure at stumps on Day 2, and will look to wrap the match on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025. The ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 is being held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 24. Sony Sports Network owns the right to ENG vs ZIM 2025, and will provide England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test Day 3 live telecast viewing option on Sony Ten 5 TV channels. Similarly, online streaming viewing options for the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 will be provided by Sony Sports Network-owned SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025: England Set for Big Win After Forcing Fighting Zimbabwe To Follow On.

England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test 2025 Day 3 Live

Stumps. Two wickets in the third innings has set us up nicely for tomorrow 👊 pic.twitter.com/1JVRvmJWPb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 23, 2025

