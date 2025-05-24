Nottingham (England), May 23 (AP) England ousted Zimbabwe cricketers at a rate on Friday that suggested their four-day Test will be over with a day to spare at Trent Bridge.

Despite an acclaimed fightback by Zimbabwe for much of the second day, the visitor was forced to follow on and was 30-2 at stumps, still 270 runs away from making England bat again.

A magnificent maiden test century by opener Brian Bennett kept Zimbabwe's spirit aflame, but his exit for 139 after tea sparked a collapse of six wickets for 26 runs, including Bennett in the second innings for 1.

Rain won't appear to save Zimbabwe on Saturday, when clouds will return, giving England's battery ideal conditions to wrap up a big win in the first test matchup between the teams in 22 years. (AP)

