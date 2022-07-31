The 2022 Hungarian GP main race will be held on July 31, 2022 (Sunday) at Hungaroring in Mogayorod, Hungary and has a start time of 06:30 pm IST. Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD channels will telecast the race for viewers in India while Dinsey+Hotstar will provide the live streaming online.

Sit back, close your 👀 and listen to the 🔊 of the pole at #Hungaroring, ft. @GeorgeRussell63! 😌 Watch him LIVE as he looks to convert his maiden pole into a victory#HungarianGP | Main Race: 6:25 PM | Star Sports Select 2/Select 2 HD & Disney+Hotstarpic.twitter.com/L2o0P7W1hy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)