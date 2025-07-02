In hopes of making a comeback in the five-match series, which the visitors trail 0-1, the India national cricket team will take on the hosts England national cricket team in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 on July 2. The India vs England 2nd Test 2025 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Indian Cricketers Asked To Stay Indoors After Suspicious Packet Found in Heart of Birmingham.

India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Live Streaming

IT'S MATCHDAY! 😍 After a record-breaking 5 centuries in the 1st Test, #TeamIndia look to create history in the 2nd! 💪 Will @ShubmanGill & Co. get Team India's first-ever Test win at Edgbaston? 👀#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, DAY 1 | WED, 2nd JUL, 2:30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/QvlR9YYEtg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 2, 2025

