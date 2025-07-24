Day 1 witnessed the Indian national cricket team gain an edge over the England national cricket team in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, and will look to go past 350 runs when Day 2 resumes in Manchester on July 24. The India vs England 4th Test 2025 will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground and commence at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: BCCI Issues Update As Wicketkeeper Retires Hurt After Chris Woakes’ Yorker Crashes Onto His Foot During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

The 𝗦𝗮𝗶 𝗦𝘂 Mindset! 🤌 Back in the XI and makes a statement with his maiden Test fifty! Well played, #SaiSudarshan 👏#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 2 | THU, 24th JUL, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/UEOnf76ZMT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2025

