Indian Women's Hockey team will start Commonwealth Games journey with clash against Ghana women. The match will be played at University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre on July 29, 2022 and has a start time of 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will telecast the match live in India. Fans can also watch online live streaming of this fixture on SonyLIV app.

The #WomenInBlue are back on the field motivated as ever as they take on Ghana in their returning match at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Catch the action LIVE tonight at 6:30 PM (IST) on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six, and Sony Liv. pic.twitter.com/OOnNeuJxnf — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 29, 2022

