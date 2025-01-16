India will be facing Bhutan in their next Group A match at the Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 tournament on Thursday. The India vs Bhutan much-awaited match will be hosted at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match between India and Bhutan will begin at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Network TV channels. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will also be live telecasted on DD Sports but will be for Free Dish users only. Fans in India can switch to Disney+ Hotstar to find live streaming viewing options of the India vs Bhutan Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match on its app and website. Star Sports will also provide an online viewing option on YouTube. Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan Shares Exciting Promo, Cheers for Indian Teams With Powerful Message, ‘Jab World Judega Tab India Udega’ (Watch Video).

Day 4 Schedule of Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)