India and Japan meet in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 semi-final at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. The India vs Japan hockey match live tv telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD. The IND vs JPN hockey match live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

MATCH DAY🏑 🇮🇳 🆚 🇯🇵 📍 Dhaka, Bangladesh 🕒 5:30 PM IST One stage away from entering into the finals. The Men in 💙 take on Japan in the Semi-Final clash of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 🏆#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/4GGAu540DU — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 21, 2021

