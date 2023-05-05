Rio Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will return to action at the Doha Diamond League 2023 at Qatar Sports Club, Doha on Friday, March 5. Neeraj's javelin throw event has a starting time of 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Neeraj won the Diamond League final in 2022. The Indian javelin thrower will be now hoping for a good start in Doha. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of Diamond League and you can catch the live telecast of Neeraj's event on Sports18 SD/HD channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of Doha Diamond League 2023 on the JioCinema app and website. Neeraj Chopra Comes Out in Support of Protesting Wrestlers; Urges Authority To Take Quick Action (See Post).

Doha Diamond League 2023 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)