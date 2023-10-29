New Zealand are locking horns against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, October 29. The match, which started at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time), is being played at the Stade de France. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and fans interested in watching live telecast of the All Blacks vs Springboks match can do so on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. But unfortunately, the live streaming of this match will not be available.

New Zealand vs South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)