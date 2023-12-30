U Mumba have also won just four of six games so far in PKL season 10 and would aim to move up the standings with a win. The game between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba will be played at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The Telugu Titans vs U Mumba game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Telugu Titans vs U Mumba PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Telugu Titans vs U Mumba live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: Krishan Dhull Shines in Patna Pirates’ 13-Point Win Over Haryana Steelers.

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live on Star Sports

