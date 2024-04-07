Fans are in for some blockbuster matches between some of the biggest superstars in the wrestling business as Night 1 of WWE Wrestlemania 40 takes place in Philadelphia on Sunday, April 6. The event is set to start at 4:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Among some high-profile matches, fans would be keen on watching Cody Rhodes partnering with Rollins to face Rock and Roman Reigns. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WWE events in India and Wrestlemania 40 will also be available for live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans also have SonyLIV as as a viewing option for Wrestlemania 40, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 Night 1 Live on Sony Sports Network

