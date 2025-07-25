Wrestling legend and two-time Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday. The great wrestler was 71 years old. Several media outlets have reported that Hogan passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The 71-year-old was found dead at his Florida home. Hogan, known for his towering 6'7" frame, blond handlebar moustache, and catchphrase-fuelled charisma, was one of the finest wrestlers of his generation. His larger-than-life persona, "Hulkmania," helped the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) become a global multi-dollar entertainment brand. After his death, wrestling fraternity pays tribute on social media. Here are some of the reactions. Hulk Hogan Dies: A Look at Wrestling Legend’s Achievements As He Passes Away at 71.

Ric Flair Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan

Triple H Shares Emotional Message

RIP Brother

Heartfelt Note by Kane

RIP, Hulk Hogan

The Greatest of All!

Matt Hardy Pays Tribute 

RIP Hulkster

John Cena Reacts After Hulk Hogan's Death

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Thank You, Hulk Hogan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)