Wrestling legend and two-time Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday. The great wrestler was 71 years old. Several media outlets have reported that Hogan passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The 71-year-old was found dead at his Florida home. Hogan, known for his towering 6'7" frame, blond handlebar moustache, and catchphrase-fuelled charisma, was one of the finest wrestlers of his generation. His larger-than-life persona, "Hulkmania," helped the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) become a global multi-dollar entertainment brand. After his death, wrestling fraternity pays tribute on social media. Here are some of the reactions. Hulk Hogan Dies: A Look at Wrestling Legend’s Achievements As He Passes Away at 71.

Ric Flair Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

Triple H Shares Emotional Message

WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea. He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” - a global sensation that inspired millions to work… pic.twitter.com/wXpgFvAhHA — Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2025

RIP Brother

When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan. My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2025

Heartfelt Note by Kane

Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I'd practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up. #RIPHULKHOGANhttps://t.co/8iRfUDy0D8pic.twitter.com/h7Un65D7KD — Kane (@KaneWWE) July 24, 2025

RIP, Hulk Hogan

When I was a kid I ate my vitamins, said my prayers because Hulk Hogan told me to. He was someone I looked up to; a larger-than-life presence I copied constantly growing up. The voice, flexing, charisma, he made you want to be bold, loud, confident. RIP, Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/XrGgb6GAGz — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 24, 2025

The Greatest of All!

HULK HOGAN - THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP pic.twitter.com/DoM4tGaRHT — Sting (@Sting) July 24, 2025

Matt Hardy Pays Tribute

RIP Hulk Hogan Terry Bollea was the first mainstream megastar in pro wrestling. He was the face of sports entertainment & elevated pro wrestling to a whole new level. I had the opportunity to work with Hulkster a few times over the years & enjoyed my interactions with him. My… pic.twitter.com/zJf0jOi7NK — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 24, 2025

RIP Hulkster

It’s hard to put into words what Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever. RIP Hulkster pic.twitter.com/73o86iY1bA — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) July 24, 2025

John Cena Reacts After Hulk Hogan's Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

Thank You, Hulk Hogan

The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/aV4gdTcq4S — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 24, 2025

