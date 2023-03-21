Following the culmination of second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the final standings in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 are out. New Zealand who won the second Test to win the series 2-0 finish on sixth while Sri Lanka take fifth spot. Australia and India who qualified for ICC WTC 2023 final, apparently occupy top two spots. Wild Wind! High Winds 'Blow Away Ball' During New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2023 in Wellington (Watch Video).

ICC World Test Championships 2021-23 Final Standings

