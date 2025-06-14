South Africa made history as they won their first ICC title in 27 years by winning the ICC Test Championship 2023-25 beating Australia by five wickets in the final. It was captain Temba Bavuma who led South Africa to the glory that evaded them for so long. Bavuma produced a strong performance throughout the cycle and under him, South Africa didn't lose a single Test. After Bavuma was handed the ICC Test mace, he performed the gunman celebration by 'firing shots'. Fans loved the celebration and it went viral on social media. Fans React After South Africa End 27-Year-Title Drought By Winning ICC WTC 2025 Beating Australia By 5 Wickets in the Final At Lord's.

Temba Bavuma Does Gunman Celebration

Bavuma fired shots to all the doubters pic.twitter.com/QtF8sdzoVM — Werner (@Werries_) June 14, 2025

Temba Bavuma's Celebration

