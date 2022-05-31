With a place in the finals up for grabs, India and Korea play out an entertaining 4-4 draw in Jakarta. With this result, Kore advanced to the finals of the competition as they finished second in the Super4s due to a better GD than India. They will face Malaysia in the final. Meanwhile, India take on Japan in the 3rd/4th place match.

