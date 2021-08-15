The Indian team of Bishal Changmai and Tamnna won the gold medal in the Cadet Recurve Mixed Team event at the World Archery Youth Championships in Poland on Sunday.

Check tweet here:

2nd 🥇 for 🇮🇳 !! 🇮🇳's Cadet Recurve Mixed Team of #Tamnna and #BishalChangmai defeated Japan to win 🥇 at the World Archery Youth Championships, Poland Many congratulations to the Duo!#WAYC2021 #Archery pic.twitter.com/KCuVDI4KCi — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2021

