India Clinch Gold At ISSF Shooting World Cup

GOLD for #India !!! Many Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal & Shri Nivetha clinch the Women’s 10M Air Pistol Team event beating #Poland 16-8 in the final at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup #NewDelhi 2021. Many Congratulations!!! #ISSFWorldCup #Shooting #ShootingWorldCup — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) March 21, 2021

