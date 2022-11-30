India takes on Australia in the third test match on Wednesday, November 30 at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide. The hockey match starts at 01:30 pm IST. The IND vs AUS hockey match live telecast will be available on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 1 SD, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The India vs Australia hockey match live streaming online will be available on Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website.

India vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming and TV Telecast

Let's fight harder in the third match of the five-match series against Australia. Catch the action LIVE on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 1 SD, Star Sports Select 1 HD, and Disney+Hotstar.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/jOZkciHdZk — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 30, 2022

