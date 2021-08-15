The Indian team of Vickey Ruhal, Amit Kumar and Bishal Changmai won the gold medal in the Cadet Recurve Boys Team Event at World Archery Youth Championships in Poland.

See the tweet here:

1st 🥇 of the Day for India!! 🇮🇳's Cadet Recurve Boys Team of #VickeyRuhal, #AmitKumar and #BishalChangmai defeated France to win 🥇 at the World Archery Youth Championships, Poland Great effort by the Team!#WAYC2021 #Archery pic.twitter.com/JrWmSBmLMG — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2021

