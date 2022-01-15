On the occasion of Army Day 2022, Virender Sehwag saluted the indomitable courage and valour on Sena Diwas. He posted a tweet on social media to send tributes to the Indian Army personnel and veterans. Happy Indian Army Day 2022 Images & Sena Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Powerful Quotes, Wishes, Facebook Status and Greetings To Send on January 15.

Check out the tweet below:

Warm tributes to Indian Army personnel, veterans and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. Their dedication, discipline and selfless service to the motherland is an inspiration to all. Jai Hind Ki Sena pic.twitter.com/Kb0Bfav99m — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)