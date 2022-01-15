India celebrates an important day of utmost historical significance on January 15, Army Day (also called Indian Army Day). On this day, Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. Army Day 2022 marks the 74th Indian Army Day. And to celebrate this day, here's a collection of Happy Army Day 2022 images, Indian Army Day wishes, Army Day 2022 greetings, Happy Army Day messages, Indian Army Day quotes, HD wallpapers, SMS, Army Day WhatsApp status video, and so on. Army Day 2022 Images & Sena Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Indian Army Day With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

Happy Army Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Indian Army Day Always Reminds Us of All Our Heroes Who Stand Strong To Keep Us Safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Happy Army Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Indian Army Day by Saluting All the Army Men for Their Bravery, Dedication and Patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

Happy Army Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Born To Fight, Trained To Kill, Prepared To Die, but Never Will. Happy Indian Army Day!

Happy Army Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour or Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride, Our Smiles. Happy Indian Army Day!

Happy Army Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Proud To Be an Indian. Salute Our Soldiers on Indian Army Day!

