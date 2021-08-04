The Indian women's hockey team have lost the semifinal match to Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. They will now play the Bronze Medal game against Great Britain.

News Flash: #Hockey (Women): India go down fighting to World no. 2 Argentina 1-2 in Semis. Absolutely proud of the way girls gave their absolute best. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/opUOnxwI1z — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)