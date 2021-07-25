Indian wrestler Priya Malik has won a gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championship which is held in Budapest, Hungary

#WrestleBudapest WW 73kg medal bouts results 🥇PRIYA 🇮🇳 df Kseniya PATAPOVICH 🇧🇾, 5-0 🥉Lillian FREITAS 🇺🇸 df Bukrenaz SERT 🇹🇷, 4-0 🥉Mariia AKULINCHEVA 🇷🇺 df Veronika NYIKOS 🇭🇺, via fall — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) July 22, 2021

