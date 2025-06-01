Indiana Pacers extended their lead to 4-2 over the New York Knicks in the NBA 2024-25 Eastern Conference Finals series Game 6. The Pacers vs Knicks NBA 2024-25 Eastern Conference Finals series Game 6 ended 125-108, in favour of the hosts. With this victory, the Indiana Pacers have been crowned the Eastern Conference champions and will be playing the Oklahoma City Thunder next in the NBA 2024-25 Finals. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton bagged the good points for the winners, but Thomas Bryant proved to be an absolute hero, gaining 11 points in just 13 minutes of action. Oklahoma City Thunder Advances To NBA 2024-25 Finals, Emerges Western Conference Champions After 4-1 Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves.

