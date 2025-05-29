Oklahoma City Thunder have won the Western Conference final game 5 124-94 against Minnesota Timberwolves to emerge as the Western Conference champions in NBA 2024-25. With this victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder have cruised into the NBA 2024-25 finals, having a margin of 4-1 in the five games. This also marks that Oklahoma City Thunder will be playing in the NBA finals after 12 long years. Game 5 was a team effort, secured comfortably by the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Luguentz Dort having 38 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having 34, Jalen Williams bagging 32, and Chet Holmgren scalping 30. Indiana Pacers Beat New York Knicks 114-109 In Game 2 To Take 2-0 Lead in NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in Game 5

Oklahoma City Thunder Enter NBA 2024-25 Finals

OKC IS GOING TO THE FINALS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2012 ⛈️👏#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/V76R56Adsu — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2025

