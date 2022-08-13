Team India's contingent is all ready and set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday, August 13 where the athletes would be felicitated. India had a memorable Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign where the athletes ensured the country had a fourth-placed finish on the medal tally with a haul of 61 medals. Out of the 61, 22 were gold medals, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

See Pics of India's CWG 2022 Contingent Ready to Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

#TeamIndia🇮🇳 is all Smiles 🤩🤩 Take a 👀 as the Indian #CWG2022 Contingent gears up to meet Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi at his residence shortly Can you feel their excitement!? 😁 Comment 👇#Cheer4India#HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav 1/1 pic.twitter.com/tCAZSjjKkL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 13, 2022

