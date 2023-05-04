Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha was heckled for her past comments on the wrestlers' protest after she visited the Jantar Mantar to meet the grapplers. In a video which has gone viral on social media, Usha is seen being heckled by supporters of the wrestlers. One woman is heard saying, "She has insulted women. Why shall we not do this?" Officials around the IOA chief then carefully took her away from the spot. Usha had earlier remarked that the wrestlers' protest was tarnishing the image of the country and that they should have visited the IOA first. Scuffle Between Protesting Wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar, Video Emerges.

PT Usha Being Heckled at Jantar Mantar

Can't believe IOA president legend athlete PT Usha is being humiliated like this. Protester wrestlers won't achieve anything out of this. Why media is not covering this?pic.twitter.com/N2n7SfM9hc — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) May 3, 2023

