The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The SRH vs RR promises to be a high-scoring encounter, as both franchises have star-studded players. Rajasthan Royals stand-in captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sunrisers Hyderabad have got off to a fiery start, and they will look for a strong finish. Fans eager to check the live scorecard of the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match 2 can get the entire information here. Kavya Maran All Smiles As Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Flying Start in Powerplay During SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of SRH vs RR

