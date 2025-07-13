UFC veteran Derrick Lewis impressed all in the Heavyweight Main Event, by knocking out Tallison Teixeira (8-1) in just 35 seconds. This UFC Fight Night Heavyweight Main Event, played at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville, Tennessee was the 16th knock-out win in the UFC for "The Black Beast". Aged 40 years, Derrick Lewis dropped Tallison Teixeira with a left hook in the opening minute of the match, then followed his right hand, until the referee intervened, and the game was decided. Derrick Lewis called the USA President Donald Trump after the win. Derrick Lewis even removed his fight shorts after the match. Ilia Topuria Wins UFC Lightweight Championship Title, Beats Brazilian Charles Oliveira in UFC 317 To Clinch Third Straight Knockout Victory.

Derrick Lewis Knocks Out Tallison Teixeira:

Derrick Lewis Calls President

