The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championships) is back with another round of mega matchup cards with stars like Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili putting their skills on the line. The main event matches include Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano fight for the lightweight championship while Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov for the bantamweight title. The start time of the UFC 311 is 08:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 19. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UFC events. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten channels for the UFC 311 event. The live streaming of UFC 311 is available on the SonyLIV app and websites. UFC Hall of Fame 2024: Wanderlei Silva, Marucia Rua, Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Among the Seven Greats Inducted in UFCHOF Class of 2024.

Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano 311 Fight Live Streaming on SonyLIV

A 🆕 Challenger emerges in the Octagon 💥 🏆 Makhachev 🆚 Moicano for the Lightweight crown 👑 🤜🤛 Dvalishvili defends his Bantamweight title against undefeated Nurmagomedov Catch #UFC311 on 19th Jan at 8:30 AM, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/uni5lSZxhv — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)