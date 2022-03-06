Airam Cabrera hit a hattrick as FC Goa signed off from ISL 2021-22 with a 4-4 draw against Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday, March 6. Ainbanbha Dohling scored the other goal for FC Goa. For Kerala Blasters, Jorge Dias scored two goals while Vincy Barretto and Alvaro Vasquez too found the back of the net.

Watch Video Highlights of the Game Here:

It turned out to be a goal fest in Bambolim as @FCGoaOfficial and @KeralaBlasters shared the spoils in an 8⃣-goal thriller! 😮 Watch the #ISLRecap of #FCGKBFC 🍿🔥#HeroISL#LetsFootballpic.twitter.com/BIdj3BKNDb — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 6, 2022

