Iyo Sky retained her WWE Women's World Championship by overcoming Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in an intense Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 on April 21. The 'Genius of the Sky' wanted to prove a point after being pushed aside by both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair and she did so at the 'grandest stage of them all', by defeating two of the top female superstars in the WWE at the moment. All three superstars gave their best at each other in the opening match of Night Two of WrestleMania 41 and the closing moments saw Bianca Belair hit Rhea Ripley with the 'K.O.D.' after which Iyo Sky connected with the moonsault on the 'EST' and pinned her to retain her WWE Women's World title. WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu Crowned New Champions, Paul Heyman Sides With Seth Rollins After Turning On Roman Reigns and CM Punk (Watch Video Highlights).

Iyo Sky Retains WWE Women's World Championship

Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley WrestleMania 41 Highlights

