WWE WrestleMania 41 Results: Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 was full of surprises, some enthralling moments and title changes and it surely lived up to the hype that was created. New champions were crowned, friendships and loyalties changed and a WWE fan surely could not have asked for more! Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu and the New Day were crowned new champions as they won their respective matches, while Tiffany Stratton retained her WWE Women's Title against Charlotte Flair after the two had a great match. But the spotlight deservedly is on the main event, where Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns and allied with Seth Rollins in a shocking turn of events. WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees: Here’s Full List of Wrestling Legends Honoured Ahead of WrestleMania 41.

And this was just Night One of WrestleMania 41. Night Two of WrestleMania 41 boasts a magnificent match card where several titles will be put on the line, with the big money match being the WWE Undisputed Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Also, Bayley was attacked backstage at WrestleMania 41 and now, Lyra Valkyria has to find a new partner for her Women's Tag Team Title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. After a blockbuster Night One of WrestleMania 41, fans can expect many more surprises on Night Two. In this article, we shall take a look at the results of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One.

Paul Heyman Turns on CM Punk and Roman Reigns, Helps Seth Rollins Win Triple Threat

This was not totally out of the question as it was speculated to have happened but still it would go down as one of the most shocking moments in WrestleMania history. The 'Wiseman' who made his way out to the arena with CM Punk, as was wished by the 'Second City Saint' as his favour, had been the centre of this feud. Roman Reigns lost his touch in Paul Heyman when he chose to accompany CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 and for a good part of the match, he remained uninvolved. CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins threw at each other the very best they had to offer, which led to some magical moments in the match. At one point, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins teased hitting the popular 'Shield Power Bomb' on CM Punk before the 'OTC' changed his mind. However, Paul Heyman made the difference in the end as he initially pretended to align with CM Punk over Roman Reigns and then landed a low blow on the 'Second City Saint'. As Roman Reigns was gearing up to hit Seth Rollins with a steel chair, Paul Heyman gave him a low blow as well and handed the chair to the 'Visionary', helping him pick up the win. WWE WrestleMania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

Jey Uso Wins WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso finally has won the big one, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and it has come on the back of a hard-fought win over Gunther. For months, Gunther claimed that he would be walking out of WrestleMania 41 victorious ever since Jey Uso chose him as his opponent for the 'grandest stage'. The match had some breathtaking moments and the two superstars gave their best in a bid to overcome each other and come out on top. The victory was sealed by Jey Uso after he nailed Gunther down with a spear and proceeded to hit him with three Uso splashes. After the win, an emotional Jey Uso hugged his brother Jimmy Uso, who, not long ago, was left bloodied by Gunther. The 'Ring General' on the other hand, failed to defend a title at WrestleMania for the second year in a row. John Cena, Cody Rhodes Engage in Heated Verbal Showdown on Raw; WWE Undisputed Champion Hits 'Cross Rhodes' on His WrestleMania 41 Opponent (Watch Videos).

Jacob Fatu Becomes New WWE United States Champion

This was a result that was on the cards and on expected lines. Jacob Fatu has been a massive fan favourite ever since his debut last year and on a number of occasions, he has left spectators amazed with his breathtaking moves and energy in the ring. Jacob Fatu had earned the US title shot at WrestleMania after he defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match earlier and he had a great clash against LA Knight. LA Knight gave the best he had to offer, including a BFT but Jacob Fatu emerged victorious after he hit the Pop-up Moonsault.

New Day Win WWE World Tag Team Championship

The New Day proved why they are among the best tag teams by winning the World Tag Team title at WrestleMania 41. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods finally had a moment to cherish since their heel turn last year as they overcame the War Raiders in an entertaining match. The New Day picked up the win after Kofi Kingston held Ivar's leg from the outside while Xavier Woods pinned him after hitting the 'Daylight'. This was a 13th Tag Team title for the New Day.

Tiffany Stratton Retains WWE Women's Title Against Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton had a point to prove walking into this match, that she was no ordinary superstar but a superstar who deserved to be called the champion. The Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair feud picked up steam of late and the bad blood between the two superstars, which has developed recently, was on show in this match. Charlotte Flair brought out her best moves, which included a 'Natural Selection' from the top rope but the WWE Women's Champion took advantage of the veteran's bad knee, where she had undergone surgery. Tiffany Stratton eventually hit the 'Prettiest Moonsault' to win the match and retain the WWE Women's Title. WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker Among Others Take Over Clash of Clans in Unique Crossover Ahead of WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Jade Cargill Overcomes Naomi

Jade Cargill overcame Naomi in a spectacular match at WWE WrestleMania 41. For weeks, this rivalry has taken shape after Jade Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber and attacked Naomi, which was later revealed as a retaliation. Naomi had ambushed Jade Cargill while she was a tag team champion alongside Bianca Belair and put her out of action for months. Jade Cargill showed why she was so highly rated with a spectacular performance against Naomi and she deservedly came out on top in the end.

El Grande Americano Beats Rey Fenix

El Grande Americano defeated Rey Fenix, who replaced Rey Mysterio after his injury on SmackDown yesterday. The masked superstar however did not win clean as he, like in the past, put a plate inside his mask and ended up landing a headbutt on Rey Fenix to pick up the victory. Rey Fenix is one of WWE's newest members and it looks like his feud with El Grande Americano is not done yet.

While it surely was a memorable night for the likes of Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu who won singles titles, it certainly wasn't for many others, which include CM Punk and Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see where this feud between the three goes from here especially with Seth Rollins becoming a 'Paul Heyman Guy' now.

