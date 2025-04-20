Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to become the new WWE United States Champion at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 20. The 'Samoan Werewolf' has been super impressive since his debut last year as part of Solo Sikoa's 'Bloodline' and has emerged as a fan favourite ever since. The Jacob Fatu vs LA Knight match had almost everything, with some breathtaking moments taking place in the contest. One of the biggest highlights of the match was LA Knight hitting the 'BFT' on Jacob Fatu and the latter managed to survive by grabbing the bottom rope. LA Knight was left shell-shocked and Jacob Fatu subsequently hit the top-rope moonsault to pick up the win and his first singles title in WWE. Jey Uso Defeats 'The Ring General' Gunther To Become New WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Jacob Fatu Wins WWE United States Championship

Watch Jacob Fatu vs LA Knight WrestleMania 41 Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)